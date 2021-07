“Yellowstone” fans are still buzzing about the sneak peek trailer that was put out by the Paramount Network just a few weeks ago. While the trailer didn’t give away much about the upcoming new season of “Yellowstone,” we did get our first look at season four. The teaser trailer is mostly scenes from previous seasons but at the very end, fans get what they’ve waited for. It doesn’t show much of the scene but we do discover that it is Rip Wheeler who first comes upon a dying John Dutton. The Yellowstone rancher has just been shot several times in the chest and is bleeding out when Rip comes along. Rip pleads with John to hang on for dear life as he lies on the side of the road.