Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow Grossed More Than $60 Million on Disney+ Alone

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
K92.3
K92.3
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel is back atop the box office charts. The studio reported that this weekend their first film in two years, Black Widow, had earned approximately $215 million worldwide. According to their estimates, the film grossed $80 million in U.S. theaters, $78 million overseas, and “over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access.” Black Widow costs $30 to watch at home, which would mean two million Disney+ subscribers watched the movie.

k923.fm

Comments / 0

K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#60 Minutes#Television#Disney Premier Access#Covid#Captain Marvel#Marvel Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' dunks on 'Black Widow' with $31.7 million debut

Space Jam: A New Legacy, the follow-up to Warner Bros. 1996 live action-CGI feature Space Jam, pulled off a major upset over the weekend, stealing first place from Black Widow at the box office with an estimated $31.7 million weekend — $10 million more than projected. It marked the biggest opening for a kids-targeted film since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Premium VOD Reveal Rattled Hollywood

Until now, the major studios have been loath to disclose viewership numbers for movies sent to the home simultaneously because of the pandemic. Perception is everything. A day after The Walt Disney Co. announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to $218.8 million — including $60 million from Disney+ Premier Access and $158.8 million in global box office — the company’s stock jumped 4 percent July 12 while theater stocks dipped across the board.
MoviesA.V. Club

Black Widow

Last week, Disney very proudly crowed about the fact that Black Widow had made $60 million from Disney+ Premiere Access in its opening weekend on top of some $80 million or so at the regular box office, proving that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still viable in post-COVID theaters (to the extent that we are even remotely post-COVID) and that people are also willing to spend $30 on top of their existing Disney+ subscription to see a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It was like Disney could do no wrong and that it was guaranteed to win no matter how it released its big superhero movies, and Mickey Mouse was able to rest comfortably with the knowledge that he is perfect and his reign will never end.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Theater Owners Blast Disney for Making ‘Black Widow’ Available Immediately on Streaming

The National Association of Theatre Owners says the decision is responsible for the superhero pic's "stunning collapse in its second weekend" at the box office. Theater owners on Sunday blasted The Walt Disney Co. for making Marvel’s Black Widow available simultaneously in the home and on the big screen, saying the decision has undercut the tentpole’s box office potential and promoted piracy.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Black Widow Box Office Tanks In Second Weekend; Disney Plus Not A Factor

As expected, the Black Widow box office for its second weekend is estimated to drop near 70% from its opener, which would be the most drop ever by a Marvel movie. Black Widow is estimated to bring in $25.6 million this weekend, a drop of 68% following its $80 million opening, an opening much lower than the estimated $90-100 million opening it was expected to bring in.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Kevin Feige Hopes We See More of Mason in the MCU

Rick Mason (O-T Fagbenle) appeared in a handful of Black Widow scenes as the ultimate go-to source. If you're in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and you "know a guy," it's likely Rick Mason is that guy. That's why Kevin Feige says he'd like to see the character return at some point in the near future. During a fan Q&A on Twitter, the Marvel Studios boss praised Fagbenle's performance, expressing interest in bringing the actor back in a separate Marvel property sometime soon.
Moviesarcamax.com

Theaters hate Disney's 'Black Widow' at-home release. But did it work?

The opening weekend for “Black Widow” was widely seen as a success for Walt Disney Co. and a possible sign that theaters and online viewing can coexist, at least for some movies. Along with its $80 million in box office receipts from the U.S. and Canada, the studio reported $60...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Neither Black Widow nor Space Jam 2: the highest grossing movie of 2021 is a Chinese comedy

After a year without premieres, the Marvel Cinematic Universe made its great return two weeks ago with Black Widow, where they showed us a new side of the life of the character played by Scarlett Johansson. A week later came Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James. It is about two tanks that arrived at the cinema, but none of them stand up to the film that remains at the top of the world box office.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Continues To Draw In Big Numbers On Disney Plus

Disney and Marvel are hardly going to be shouting from the rooftops about Black Widow suffering the steepest second weekend drop in the 24-film and thirteen-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but at least the prequel is continuing to post strong numbers on Premier Access, even if box office takings have fallen off an alarmingly steep cliff.
Moviessciencefiction.com

Disney Chooses To Bring ‘Black Widow’ To Digital Release Early, Adds 9 Deleted Scenes

‘Black Widow’ marked the triumphant return to theaters for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the film has seen its box office take decline sharply in the weeks since its opening. Possibly as a result of this, Disney today has announced that they are bumping up the digital release of the films across the various platforms; this, of course, is not to be confused with the “Premiere Early Access” that Disney+ subscribers can pay for to have access to the film via their account already.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exhibitors slam Disney as Black Widow box office plummets

Although Disney was celebrating an apparent success with streaming and theatrical release of Black Widow pulling in close to $220 million combined across its opening weekend, the Marvel Studios release suffered a hefty drop at the box office in its second weekend, leading the National Association of Theatre Owners to slam Disney over its hybrid release model.
MoviesPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Movie Theaters Call Out Marvel For Putting ‘Black Widow’ on Disney Plus

Industry experts were shocked when Black Widow was beaten at the weekend box office by Space Jam: A New Legacy. But at least one group was apparently not surprised by this turn of events: Movie theater owners, who blamed the film’s big drop on Marvel and Disney’s strategy to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on their own Disney+ streaming service simultaneously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy