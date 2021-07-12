Black Widow Grossed More Than $60 Million on Disney+ Alone
Marvel is back atop the box office charts. The studio reported that this weekend their first film in two years, Black Widow, had earned approximately $215 million worldwide. According to their estimates, the film grossed $80 million in U.S. theaters, $78 million overseas, and “over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access.” Black Widow costs $30 to watch at home, which would mean two million Disney+ subscribers watched the movie.k923.fm
Comments / 0