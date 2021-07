A new season of Healing Art has begun at the Owatonna Hospital with unique pieces from artists Layl McDill, Dodie Logue, Tammy Nara, Tony Haas and Keith Wohlenhaus. From July 1 through Oct. 31, patients, visitors and staff can see the handiwork of these individuals displayed throughout the hospital’s corridors as a part of the Healing Arts Collection. The goal of this ever-changing collection is to stimulate artistic inspiration in all hospital attendees, as well as promote healing and comfort to those who may be experiencing a challenging time in their lives.