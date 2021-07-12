Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

LCAP Rises on MSP Deal, ASPL Sees Huge Redemptions in Wheels Up Vote

By David Drapkin
Posted by 
Boardroom Alpha
Boardroom Alpha
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mH4Vo_0ausEHCk00

** Get the free Daily SPAC Newsletter

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has High Redemptions in Vote Approval

Unsurprising that ASPL suffered large redemptions as the stock price being well below NAV had signaled that was likely to be the case. However, the $133.6M (56%) of share redemptions causes the remaining trust value to be below the previously agreed amount of $120M by ~$14M. Wheels Up subsequently agreed to waive that condition, ensuring a safe path towards merger completion. Expect Wheels Up to trade as UP tomorrow or 7/14.

The other vote today, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVA) also passed its vote, though we have yet to see redemptions. Wouldn't expect much there as the stock closed today at $21.84, well above NAV.

Many more votes are on the horizon this week, including two more tomorrow, one of which (LCY) has already announced that there were no redemptions:

Jul 13 | $ 9.94 | AONE - one --> Markforged

Jul 13 | $ 11.92 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc --> The Hillman Group, Inc.

Jul 14 | $ 10.19 | GXGX - GX Acquisition Corp --> Celularity Inc.

Jul 14 | $ 9.74 | SBG - Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation --> OWLET BABY CARE INC.

Jul 14 | $ 9.99 | EMPW - Empower Ltd --> Holley

Jul 15 | $ 9.75 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corporation --> Evolv Technology

Jul 15 | $ 10.00 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp --> Hyzon Motors Inc.

Jul 16 | $ 10.22 | FGNA - FG New America Acquisition Corp --> OppFi

Lionheart Acquisition Corp II (LCAP), who this morning announced a deal to talk MSP Recovery public with a valuation of $32.6B w/ just a $230M SPAC trust rose +1.52% on the day to close at $10.04. The warrants surged over +104% to $2.23. In addition, the merger consideration offered an incentive to non-redeeming shareholders of ~1B warrants (yes, 1 billion) if they do not redeem their shares in conjunction with the merger. That equates to ~35 extra warrants per shareholder. Creativity is here as sponsors are facing large redemptions threatening the completion of some deals.

ICYMI: Achronix and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV) Terminate Merger Agreement

Originally announced in January of 2021, the proposed merger between Achronix and ACE Convergence Acquisition (ACEV) is now off. The two sides were "mutually agreed" and were apparently unable to meet closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Given the original 18-month deadline for the $230m SPAC, ACEV still has until January to make a deal, so they have plenty of time. They will have an option to extend if necessary as well. ACEV closed Friday at $9.94 and has largely been stuck right around NAV since it leveled off after peak SPAC early in the year.

ACEV closed down just 0.8% on the day, but is well below NAV at $9.86.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

5.09% ~ $ 26.85 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

3.80% ~ $ 13.66 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

2.49% ~ $ 11.92 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

2.05% ~ $ 9.95 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 9.91 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.52% ~ $ 10.04 | LCAP - Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

1.49% ~ $ 9.78 | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.34% ~ $ 9.80 | FMIV - Forum Merger IV Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.33% ~ $ 9.90 | PLMI - Plum Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

1.31% ~ $ 11.60 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.24% ~ $ 9.77 | DHHC - DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.19% ~ $ 9.84 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.14% ~ $ 9.76 | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.14% ~ $ 9.80 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.87 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.95 | MSDA - MSD Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-6.50% ~ $ 10.72 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.12% ~ $ 14.42 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.15% ~ $ 21.84 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.76% ~ $ 13.39 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-2.75% ~ $ 10.60 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% ~ $ 9.75 | RAM - Aries I Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.36% ~ $ 13.23 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-2.35% ~ $ 9.75 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corporation (Announced)

-2.07% ~ $ 11.36 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.70% ~ $ 12.12 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-1.69% ~ $ 11.62 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.40% ~ $ 9.83 | FVT - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.31% ~ $ 10.51 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Announced)

-1.31% ~ $ 9.82 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.29% ~ $ 14.50 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-1.26% ~ $ 24.23 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.15% ~ $ 17.16 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.13% ~ $ 9.61 | ADRA - Adara Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom AlphaMore from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

  • Two New SPAC Deals (DMYQ, ATHN)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Comments / 0

Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha

4
Followers
190
Post
640
Views
ABOUT

SPAC coverage

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Lcap#Churchill Capital Corp Iv#Aspl#Msp Deal#Aspl#The Hillman Group Inc#Celularity Inc#Owlet Baby Care Inc#Empw Empower Ltd#Holley Jul#Evolv Technology Jul#Hyzon Motors Inc#Icymi#Acev#3 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

CBRE Picks Altus Power, Ivanhoe Picks SES, and ASPL and LCAP Red Flags

While the overall narrative feels better as we work through the SPAC summer, the average pre-deal SPAC is now trading at $9.81. Much of the issue remains the oversupply of SPACs and the refusal of sponsors to really take a pause and let the market clear out. However, there remains a substantial undercurrent of concern around SPAC vehicles broadly. As we'll discuss a little more below, under the surface there can be a lot happening that is tilted in the favor of sponsors and banks -- those most incentivized to get deals done -- versus the average SPAC investor.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

RTPY Rises on Deal with Aurora, PFDR Strikes $1.4B Deal with Service Max

The story that has been percolating is rising SPAC redemptions as many SPACs, including those approaching their merger votes, are staying below NAV. That being said, it hasn't stopped any SPAC merger from being voted down. Sponsors and the companies going public are incentivized to get deals done. However, that doesn't mean all hope is lost for investors. With a lot of cheap De-SPACs out there, it could mean opportunity for the right play.
MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

CCIV Rises Ahead of Lucid Vote, Reminds to Vote

The wild SPAC rollercoaster that is the Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) / Lucid Motors is finally nearing the end. The next, and nearly final step, towards closing the business combination is the shareholder vote on July 22. However, and perhaps due to the large retail presence in the stock, CCIV sent out a reminder today telling shareholders to vote their shares if they owned them as of the June 21 record date.
BusinessPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Gensler's SEC Announces Its Presence in SPAC Land

Yesterday the SEC dropped a bombshell on SPAC Land as it, and new Chairman Gary Gensler, handed down an $8 million fine as part of a settlement with SPAC Stable Road Acquisition Corp (SRAC) and its target Momentus. Momentus' former CEO Mikhail Kokorich was not part of the settlement, and the SEC is continuing litigation against him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy