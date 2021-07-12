Malibu TMJ Changes Practice Name to Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center

MALIBU, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Widely known as one of the most talented and committed doctors in his field, Dr. Bob Perkins has spent more than 20 years implementing advanced dental and oral treatments. As a specialist in jaw pain and disorders, Dr. Perkins treats patients at his Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center clinics in West/Hollywood Los Angeles, CA, Malibu, CA, and New York, NY. With careful attention to TMJ-related symptoms, Dr. Perkins is able to determine the root cause of the problem and offer effective treatment options for relief.