YORK, Pa. — A prayer vigil was held at the site of the Memorial Benches in Farquhar Park on Wednesday in memory of Ms. Lillie Belle Allen and police officer Henry Schaad. The date, July 21, 2021, marked the 52nd anniversary of Allen’s killing in the Race Riots in the City of York in 1969. She was killed at the intersection of Newberry Street and Gay Avenue when a group of white men littered her car with bullets. It stalled out on the railroad tracks with her family inside. Officer Schaad was fired on by a group of black residents while responding to a report of a shooting. He succumbed to his injuries on August 1, 1969, becoming the second killing of the racial riots.