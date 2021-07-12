Cancel
Soccer

Euro 2020 final breaks viewing figures with peak of 31 million

By Lisa Wehrstedt
digitalspy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was viewed by 30.95 million people across the country tuning in to watch the game. As the match took place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (July 11), it was being broadcast by both the BBC and ITV. Ratings peaked during extra time,...

