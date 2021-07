As he verbally committed to Penn State last week, Dani Dennis-Sutton stood in front of the cameras with all the poise of a 35-year-old. The five-star defensive lineman from McDonogh (Md.) High School has all the physical tools to blossom into a star at the next level, but his greatest gifts could be his diligence and focus to be great. Dennis-Sutton is a rare talent with a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame, and he has a maturity in his approach that should help him max out his potential.