RWBY: ARROWFELL Shown Off and More RWBY Panel Highlights from RTX at Home 2021
I tuned in for the RWBY panel of RTX at Home 2021, and it was a lot of fun. It started off by showing off some cool merch including apparel and Geeki Tiki mugs. The cool apparel is only available until July 17, so you'll want to hurry. Then, more fall apparel was revealed coming soon. There was also an awesome Remnant Map fleece blanket and the physical CD version of the soundtrack for Volume 7 which are available now.
