Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jordan Johnson-Hinds

primetimer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Jordan Johnson-Hinds" NBC’s untitled bank-heist drama pilot adds Jordan Johnson-Hinds. The Nurses and Blindspot vet will play an FBI agent on the potential series. Posted Thursday 12/03/20 at 3:59PM EST. Watch: Young Medical Professionals Have Messy Personal Lives in NBC's Nurses Trailer.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Johnson#Nbc#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

NCIS Season 19 is not coming to CBS in August 2021

We’re ready for our favorite TV crime dramas to air. Sadly, we’re still waiting for a bit longer. NCIS Season 19 is not going to come to CBS next month. If we’re completely honest, I don’t think anyone thought the series would arrive on CBS in August 2021. It never has done! NCIS is a fall series, and that means a September start date.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

NBC dumps Law & Order: For the Defense, but Dick Wolf is already planning another L&O series

Despite handing the criminal defense attorney spinoff of Law & Order a straight-to-series order in May, NBC has decided not to proceed with the For the Defense series that had been slated to premiere this fall as part of three-hour Law & Order Thursday block. Instead, The Blacklist will move from Fridays to Thursdays. Deadline reports Law & Order: For the Defense, which teamed up Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn, never got past the casting stage after making offers to named actors. For the Defense suffered the same fate as Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which also received a straight-to-series order, in 2018, but was ultimately scrapped. Deadline reports Wolf, NBC and Universal Television "are already developing a new series under the Law & Order banner. Details are still scarce, but the network and the producers are believed to be moving in another creative direction with an offshoot that is not a legal drama."
New York City, NYprimetimer.com

Eboni K. Williams

Showing 1 - 7 of 7 articles tagged "Eboni K. Williams " Real Housewives of New York's Eboni K. Williams is getting backlash over "boring" racial discourse from the same critics who complained about the show's lack of diversity. "In the nine episodes of RHONY season 13 that have aired...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

Will there be a fourth season of the small-town romance drama? Here’s what we’ve learned thus far. Fans of Virgin River can look forward to a fresh new season of the love drama when they return home today. Season three of Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, a midwife...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 days in order to stay in the United States. Many of the duos meet by chance on exotic getaways, while others have chatted with their soon-to-be spouses for months online before finally connecting in person.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Virgin River' Fans Want to Know If Alexandra Breckenridge Is Dating Martin Henderson

Watching Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, it's clear that the two actors have great on-camera chemistry (like, really great). So much so, that some people want to know if the two are having their own Jack-and-Mel romantic rendezvous in real life. At the risk of upsetting some viewers, we probably should let you know right off the bat that Alexandra and Martin are not actually dating. In fact, Alexandra has been happily married to her real life husband, Casey Hooper, since 2015.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Who is the Father of Mel’s Child in Virgin River?

‘Virgin River’ is one romantic drama that knows how to balance the emotional side of things with just the right amount of enchantment thrown in for good measure. For the majority of season 3, we have seen Jack and Mel go through some rather arduous predicaments. From the impending custody battle over the twins to Jack losing his house in the fire to Mel finally accepting that she wants a child of her own, the couple has had their fair share of emotional turmoil. Despite all this, the two have always managed to find their footing in the end. But with that explosive season finale, it seems like Jack and Mel are back in hot water. So, who is the father of Mel’s baby? Here’s what we think.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...

Comments / 0

Community Policy