Nearly half of all Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and with the CDC’s recent update that masks can now be foregone for the vaccinated both indoors and outdoors in select locations, it seems more than ever that the end of the pandemic is near. But, just as we saw with the backlash to the unexpected CDC recommendation, many Americans may not be quite ready to embrace life as normal once again. In short, many are scared – and while the freedom to go maskless is something we’ve long awaited, safety is still at the forefront of many hearts and minds.