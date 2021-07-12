Cancel
TV Series

Kyle Killen

 15 days ago

The Lone Star, Awake and Mind Games creator's potential next TV series "follows a small-town police detective, who, as an... Halo is two showrunners down after filming Season 1. The Paramount+ video game adaptation has lost original showrunner Kyle Killen...

TV Series
Entertainment
Microsoft
Video Games
TV & Videos
TV SeriesPopculture

Fan-Favorite CBS Drama Leaving Netflix in August

Jericho, the short-lived science fiction series, is leaving Netflix in just a few weeks. Both seasons of the show will leave the streaming platform on Aug. 15. The series originally aired from September 2006 through March 2008 and was one of the first modern shows revived thanks to a fan campaign. The show was actually canceled after its first season, but CBS brought it back for a seven-episode second season to help wrap up the story.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dexter Revival: Premiere Date and Grisly Trailer Revealed!

Dexter Morgan is keeping his demons at bay ... for now. Showtime dropped a full-length trailer for the forthcoming revival of Dexter, and it has a chilling title:. The trailer shows Dexter living as Jimmy Lindsay, and it's clear he wants to return to his old ways. If the trailer...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

NBC dumps Law & Order: For the Defense, but Dick Wolf is already planning another L&O series

Despite handing the criminal defense attorney spinoff of Law & Order a straight-to-series order in May, NBC has decided not to proceed with the For the Defense series that had been slated to premiere this fall as part of three-hour Law & Order Thursday block. Instead, The Blacklist will move from Fridays to Thursdays. Deadline reports Law & Order: For the Defense, which teamed up Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn, never got past the casting stage after making offers to named actors. For the Defense suffered the same fate as Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which also received a straight-to-series order, in 2018, but was ultimately scrapped. Deadline reports Wolf, NBC and Universal Television "are already developing a new series under the Law & Order banner. Details are still scarce, but the network and the producers are believed to be moving in another creative direction with an offshoot that is not a legal drama."
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

T.J. Miller

Showing 1 - 15 of 22 articles tagged "T.J. Miller" T.J. Miller says his 2018 fake bomb threat was the result of a "manic" episode. The former Silicon Valley star told celebrity shrink and relationship guru Venus “Dr. Posted Tuesday 9/18/18 at 10:47PM EDT. T.J. Miller was reportedly denied a...
TV SeriesTVLine

Arthur Ending at PBS After 25 Seasons

It’s the end of an era for kids’ television: The perennial PBS favorite Arthur will end with its upcoming 25th season, set to debut next year, an executive producer confirms. “In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut,” EP Carol Greenwald tells IGN via...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Dexter Trailer Teases A Second Series Finale

The Dark Passenger is back. Dexter Morgan is returning to Showtime in Dexter: New Blood, and the new limited series appears to be aiming to erase the, let’s call it contentious, reputation of the Dexter series finale. You can check out the first look at Dexter: New Blood below. Michael...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Patricia Heaton is set to star in a Fox sitcom filmed in Nashville

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”
TV Serieshotnewhiphop.com

"Dexter: New Blood" First Trailer Is Here

Ever since Showtime confirmed the return of Dexter Morgan, one of television's most beloved antiheroes, many fans of the long-running series have been anxious to catch the first glimpse. After all, the final season was met with disappointment from fans, and at worst -- genuine contempt. Suffice it to say,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Joe Manganiello To Star In AMC Series ‘Moonhaven’

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven. Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Moonhaven - Joe Manganiello To Star

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven. Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

New Blood trailer and premiere date

Showtime released a new trailer for Dexter: New Blood, the official title of the Right revival, during the [email protected] panel, and announcing that the event series will premiere on November 7 at 9 p.m. View below…. Dexter: New Blood will continue nearly 10 years after the end of the...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Nicole Ari Parker

Showing 1 - 8 of 8 articles tagged "Nicole Ari Parker " Sex and the City adds Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman. Empire and Soul Food vet Parker will play a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian on the HBO Max... Posted Tuesday 9/22/20 at 1:21PM...
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV SeriesSFGate

Patricia Heaton to Star in Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With Script-to-Series Commitment

The new multi-camera project has received a script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster. No writer is currently attached. Along with Heaton, David Hunt will executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner. Adam Griffin will also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment. Fox Entertainment and Kapital will produce. Jessie Abbott will be the executive in charge for Kapital.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' CSI: Vegas Cast List, Including William Petersen

We're back in Vegas, baby! CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran for 15 seasons on CBS and spawned a number of spinoffs, is getting the revival treatment, with CSI: Vegas bringing some of the original characters back to the Sin City crime scene. Along with William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, the CSI: Vegas cast will feature a couple of other familiar faces to help indoctrinate some new characters into the franchise.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...

