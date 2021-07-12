Volkswagen Is Selling A Stake In Electrify America, Looking For $1 Billion Investment

Tesla provided more detail about how it plans to open its Supercharger network to other EVs. It made a record number of vehicles but won’t get to the Semi—or Cybertruck, quite likely—until next year. And it has too many kinds of batteries. Meanwhile Hyundai announced a first batch of fuel-cell semis for the U.S. And Rivian is already planning a second plant. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.