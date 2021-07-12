Volkswagen Is Selling A Stake In Electrify America, Looking For $1 Billion Investment
Volkswagen is selling a stake in Electrify America, Reuters has reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The article noted that Volkswagen is looking for outside funds to build more infrastructure for battery-powered vehicles. It’s currently working with Citi to find a co-investor to invest around $1 billion into the division. The sources added that Volkswagen will soon reach out to infrastructure groups and other potential investors.cleantechnica.com
