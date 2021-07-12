Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charlie Robinson, Who Played Mac on 'Night Court,' Dies at 75

By Ethan Shanfeld
MySanAntonio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout his 50-year career, Robinson appeared in movies such as “Secret Santa,” “The River,” “Set It Off,” “Antwone Fisher,” “Jackson,” “Even Money” and “Miss Lettie and Me,” and TV series including “Buffalo Bill,” “Home Improvement,” “Mom,” “Hart of Dixie,” “NCIS” and “The Guestbook.”. More from Variety. 'Night Court' Alumni and...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Night Court#Sugar Hill#Variety Night Court#Drells#The Houston Music Theatre#The Image Theatre Award#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Watch Tim Robinson and Seth Meyers Talk "Coffin Flop" on Late Night

Since Paste has been Tim Robinson central lately, we figured we’d let y’all know about his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The star of I Think You Should Leave obviously has a history with Meyers—they were on SNL together, and Robinson played a recurring character early in Meyers’ Late Night run—and that relationship gives this interview a really casual, intimate feel. It’s a couple of old friends talking about the amazing comedy one of them creates, with stories about the making of I Think You Should Leave’s amazing “Coffin Flop” sketch, about a Robinson-written SNL sketch that supposedly could have endangered the entire ecosystem of New York City, and more. If you’re a Robinson deep diver it’s worth a watch, in-between fifth or sixth run through I Think You Should Leave.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 84

Stuart Damon, who best known for his role on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 84. “He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life. It was my honor to know Stuart Damon. May this Prince R.I.P.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Parent ’Hood’ Star Suzzanne Douglas Dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who played dozens of roles throughout her four-decade career, has died at her home on Martha’s Vineyard from complications of cancer, her husband said. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word.” Douglas was born in Chicago and raised by a single mom, eventually making her silver screen debut in Tap. She went on to star in the WB series The Parent ’Hood and had roles in Whitney, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In January, she revealed on Facebook that she’d battled “two life threatening cancers,” encouraging others to not let “poor health interrupt your purpose.”
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
MusicTVOvermind

Remembering DJ Skeletor: Radio Personality Dies at 50

It’s no secret that people die every day, but over the last couple of years, it seems like loss has become even more prevalent. Recently, hip-hop has had to say goodbye to another figure that has helped grow the genre. Trevor Thomas, better known as DJ Skeletor, passed away June 21, 2021. He was just 50 years old. For those who aren’t familiar with DJ Skeletor, he began his career in radio in the late 1980s and is best known for working with Wendy Williams. DJ Skeletor was portrayed by Josh Ssetuba in the 2021 biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jackie Mason, Veteran Comic and Broadway Star, Dead at 93

Jackie Mason, the stand-up comic whose career spanned several decades and became a template and poster child of sorts for Jewish self-deprecation, died Saturday at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital the age of 93. His friend, lawyer Raoul Felder, confirmed Mason’s death to the New York Times. “He died peacefully with several close friends and family at his side,” Felder told CNN, adding that he had been hospitalized for two weeks with breathing difficulties. “My humor — it’s a man in a conversation, pointing things out to you,” he told the Times in 1988. “He’s not better than you, he’s just another...
Music1057kokz.com

Jeff LaBar, Cinderella guitarist, dies at 58

Jeff LaBar, lead guitarist for the hair-metal band Cinderella, has died. He was 58. His son, Sebastian, confirmed his father’s death on Instagram and shared a slew of family photos in the emotional tribute. “So i just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy