Some in Afghanistan warn of event ‘worse than 9/11’ as Taliban makes advances

The U.S. interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq have been on roughly parallel trajectories for two decades. Both invasions began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks (even though there was no connection between the attacks and Saddam Hussein). Both operations resulted in the swift overthrow of tyrannical regimes followed by major difficulties in building successor governments. Both countries saw the growth of substantial insurgencies, which led to U.S. troop surges — in Iraq in 2007 and in Afghanistan in 2009. The surge in Iraq was much more successful than in Afghanistan. It made possible the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2011. But U.S. forces returned in 2014 to help Iraqi troops battle a growing Islamic State movement.