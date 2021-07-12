River Fire Evacuation Center In Mariposa
MARIPOSA – On Sunday, July 11, the Red Cross of the Central Valley opened a Resource Center at New Life Christian Fellowship (5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa, CA 95338) for evacuees affected by the River Fire in Mariposa and Madera counties. Red Cross volunteers continue to be on site providing safe shelter, meals, water and health services to evacuees impacted by this large wildfire. As of midnight, two evacuees were provided overnight shelter and Red Cross services.sierranewsonline.com
