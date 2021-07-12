Cancel
Covington, LA

Karole Kentzel

By E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarole Kentzel entered into eternal rest on Friday July 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Covington, Louisiana for 64 years. She is survived by her mother, Rita Dollar, her children Jaime, Ted, Trey, Josh, and Kourtney; and her grandchildren Matthew, William, Christopher, Teddy, and Viktor. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years William “Billy” Kentzel, and her adored grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Graff.

