SALINE COUNTY- A Kansas man was killed just after 5p.m. Monday in a two vehicle accident on E. Old Highway 40 in Saline County. Jameson Holloway, 45, of Solomon, was westbound on E. Old Highway 40 just west of Solomon on a 2014 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when an eastbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Morris Rasher, 87, of Solomon, started to make a left turn onto N. Amos Road.