Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owatonna, MN

City considers options for Rose St. trail repair

By ANNIE GRANLUND annie.granlund@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a sewer break earlier this year, a trail connection along Rose Street is in need of repair. During the Owatonna City Council meeting on July 6, city Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma recommended to the council that the city enter into a contract with ISG to explore options for the trail that was damaged near The Blast. Tuma said the concept plan will include cost estimates for design and construction.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Ada, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Trail, MN
Owatonna, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rose#The Owatonna City Council#Isg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy