City considers options for Rose St. trail repair
Following a sewer break earlier this year, a trail connection along Rose Street is in need of repair. During the Owatonna City Council meeting on July 6, city Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma recommended to the council that the city enter into a contract with ISG to explore options for the trail that was damaged near The Blast. Tuma said the concept plan will include cost estimates for design and construction.www.southernminn.com
