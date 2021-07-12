Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, LA

Arlene Martin Herrod

By Harry McKneely, Son Funeral Home
an17.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlene Martin Herrod of Pumpkin Center, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 65. She was born July 3, 1956, in Independence, Louisiana. A member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, she was a retired employee of Hammond State School with thirty years service and a retired employee of North Oaks Hospital with twenty years service. Arlene is survived by her son, Lloyd B. Herrod, and wife, Jacquelynn; two grandchildren, Landen B. Herrod, and Rowen Fisher Herrod; brothers, Lloyd "Bee" Martin, and wife Carolyn; and Raymond B. Martin and wife, Amber; sister, Darlene Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd M. Martin, Sr. and Margaret Faye Harper Martin, son, Jeffrey Lloyd Martin; and a brother, Rory C. Martin. A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 9:00 am until the funeral services begins at 11:00 am, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA 70401. Interment will follow in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in Pumpkin Center, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Independence, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammond State School#North Oaks Hospital#Son Funeral Home#N Morrison Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy