Arlene Martin Herrod of Pumpkin Center, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 65. She was born July 3, 1956, in Independence, Louisiana. A member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, she was a retired employee of Hammond State School with thirty years service and a retired employee of North Oaks Hospital with twenty years service. Arlene is survived by her son, Lloyd B. Herrod, and wife, Jacquelynn; two grandchildren, Landen B. Herrod, and Rowen Fisher Herrod; brothers, Lloyd "Bee" Martin, and wife Carolyn; and Raymond B. Martin and wife, Amber; sister, Darlene Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd M. Martin, Sr. and Margaret Faye Harper Martin, son, Jeffrey Lloyd Martin; and a brother, Rory C. Martin. A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 9:00 am until the funeral services begins at 11:00 am, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA 70401. Interment will follow in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in Pumpkin Center, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.