Denham Springs, LA

Ronnie Paul Hohensee

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Paul Hohensee, 64, a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away July 10, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. “I fought the good fight. I have finished my course.” 2nd Timothy 4:7. Retired owner of R & R Flooring having worked with area builders for over 45 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing at his camp in Maurepas, nationwide motorcycle adventures with his wife and good friends, cooking, gardening and cutting grass. Always ready and willing with a helping hand and heart. A hard-working husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Donaldsonville, LA
Maurepas, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
