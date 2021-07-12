The Plunge starts Summer camps
The Plunge at Mission Beach reopened two years ago and is in full swing in Summer 2021. Along with swim classes, group activities and events on Monday they started Play is San Diego’s Premium Day Camp. They Summer camp offers unique childcare services and specialized curriculum designed for kids ages 5 to 12 years old. The activity-based curriculum is focused on arts, science, and physical education, and assisting students with distance learning if applicable. The classes are open for enrollment through August.www.kusi.com
