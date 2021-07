Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently said the "Cuban-American Mafia" ignited protests around the island through social media. Thousands of Cubans are protesting against the nation's Communist government amid a major economic crisis in one of the largest demonstrations in decades. Citizens are taking to the streets in areas such as the capital of Havana to protest food shortages and high prices as COVID-19 cases surge, the Associated Press reported. Díaz-Canel said "the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the last weeks."