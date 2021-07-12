Gunpowder Milkshake Star Paul Giamatti on the Complex Mythos of Netflix's Latest Action Spectacle
Over the course of his career, actor Paul Giamatti has tackled every genre imaginable, from drama to comedy to sci-fi to fantasy, with his skills largely elevating every single project he's a part of. Additionally, no matter what the merits might be of an ensemble in which he's a part of, he offers a compelling performance that audiences have a hard time taking their eyes off of. For his latest film, Gunpowder Milkshake, Giamatti plays an integral part of the overall narrative, though it's his co-stars that are the main focus of the impressive action, allowing Giamatti to use his character to contextualize all of the film's impressive and stylized action sequences. Gunpowder Milkshake hits Netflix on July 14th.comicbook.com
