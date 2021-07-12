Olivia Jade Refutes 'Gossip Girl' Joke About Her Mom's Prison Stint
Olivia Jade was less than pleased with the Gossip Girl reboot line about her mother’s prison stint, taking to TikTok to correct the basis of the joke. The episode in question aired on HBO last week, and the season premiere scene starts with character Monet De Haan (Savannah Smith) telling her friend that losing is “bad business.” Another character (played by Zión Moreno) then adds, "Everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."www.nylon.com
