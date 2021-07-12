FIFA 22's Next-Gen Upgrade Is Locked Behind an Incredibly High Cost
The release date and debut trailer for FIFA 22 was just revealed by Electronic Arts yesterday along with the announcement of some next-gen improvements. As a whole, the game itself looks like it will be more technically impressive than ever before, which is somewhat to be expected. Sadly, if you're someone who is looking to pick FIFA 22 up on last-gen hardware at launch and later upgrade to next-gen consoles, you'll have to pay a pretty penny.comicbook.com
