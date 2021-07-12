Kathryn Hahn: Kevin Feige Says Agatha Harkness Is Returning "Someday Soon"
Not only is Agatha Harkness coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says Kathryn Hahn's beloved villain will be back sooner rather than later. In a recent chat with Rotten Tomatoes, the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise applauded the work of Hahn's role in WandaVision. That's when Feige uncharacteristically let it slip Hahn will be returning to the comics-based world "someday soon."comicbook.com
