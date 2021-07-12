Cancel
Kathryn Hahn: Kevin Feige Says Agatha Harkness Is Returning "Someday Soon"

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Agatha Harkness coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says Kathryn Hahn's beloved villain will be back sooner rather than later. In a recent chat with Rotten Tomatoes, the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise applauded the work of Hahn's role in WandaVision. That's when Feige uncharacteristically let it slip Hahn will be returning to the comics-based world "someday soon."

Agatha Harkness from ‘WandaVision’ will return. Do we know when?

The villainous Agatha Harkness from the “WandaVision” series will return in the future, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who recently expressed excitement over her return. Who is Agatha Harkness?. Kathryn Hahn joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she appeared as Agatha Harkness in “WandaVision.” Agatha is known as...

