AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Democrats are not letting up as they continue to rally a massive coalition calling urgently for federal voting rights protections. Today, three Texas House Democrats testified before the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform — in a hearing called specifically to address the attacks on voting rights in Texas. The delegation of resistors also met virtually Thursday with Leader Stacey Abrams, President Bill Clinton, and Secretary Hillary Clinton, and will meet later in the day with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters.