Missouri Minute: Biden takes aim at consolidation; Parson vetoes emissions test exemption

As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the southwest corner of the state and begins to appear at greater rates in the Kansas City and St. Louis regions, health officials are expressing heightened concern. Mercy Hospital in Springfield temporarily ran out of ventilators earlier this month, and Springfield-based CoxHealth is bracing for increased hospitalizations over the coming weeks. The return of school next month is adding to fears about virus spread. In state politics, Gov. Mike Parson vetoed two bills Friday. One would have removed three St. Louis-area counties from a federal emissions testing program, which opponents feared could cost Missouri millions in funding. The other bill would have allowed new tax deductions for medical marijuana businesses. Also, President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday “promoting competition in the American economy.” The order takes aim at consolidation and anti-competitive practices in a number of industries, including the railroad industry. It comes just weeks before a scheduled shareholder vote over a proposed merger between railroad operators Kansas City Southern and Canadian National Railway.