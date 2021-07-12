Leon Hendricks promoted to lead WEEK-TV’s news operations

EAST PEORIA, Illinois (July 12, 2021) – WEEK-TV Assistant News Director Leon Hendricks has been promoted to News Director. The announcement was made today by WEEK Vice President and General Manager Jim McKernan. Hendricks will lead the WEEK-TV news operations including 25 News and Heart of Illinois ABC effective immediately. In his new role, Hendricks will be responsible for all news gathering, editorial decisions and newscast presentation, as well as all online and digital news content.