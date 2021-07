Incoming MBA Class First-Ever in School History with Equal Gender Representation. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania today announced that, for the first time in its 140-year history, women will comprise more than 50% of the incoming first year class of MBA students. At nearly 52%, the percentage of women in the Wharton MBA Class of 2023 represents a 10% increase in female students over last year’s first year students. These achievements are the result of a years-long effort to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) throughout Wharton which today is led by Deputy Dean Nancy Rothbard and Dean Erika James, who is the first woman ever appointed to lead the School.