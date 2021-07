All cyclists and casual riders are invited “bike their way” to the Fourth Fridays event on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. The Community Bike Ride was developed by the Bike Morton committee who identified the need for a community-wide ride. The route will be a maximum distance of 13 miles and will travel throughout Morton, focusing heavily on the bike trial that runs into East Peoria. The starting and ended point of the ride will be Church Square (225 E. Jefferson St.), directly across from Jefferson Grade School. At the end of the ride, riders are encouraged to visit participating Fourth Friday businesses to receive specials and discounts.