Drug Use Deaths Increase Sharply Among Black Americans
From VOA Learning English, this is the Health & Lifestyle report. In the United States, deaths related to the use of the pain-killing drugs opioids have long been described as a problem for poor white people in small towns and rural communities. In the past several years, however, opioid deaths have increased greatly across the country. And the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened opioid deaths in some of the most at-risk communities of Black Americans.learningenglish.voanews.com
