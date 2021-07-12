Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Drug Use Deaths Increase Sharply Among Black Americans

Voice of America
 16 days ago

From VOA Learning English, this is the Health & Lifestyle report. In the United States, deaths related to the use of the pain-killing drugs opioids have long been described as a problem for poor white people in small towns and rural communities. In the past several years, however, opioid deaths have increased greatly across the country. And the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened opioid deaths in some of the most at-risk communities of Black Americans.

learningenglish.voanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Branch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Black People#Black Americans#Drug Overdose#Drug Addiction#Racial Injustice#Voa Learning English#The Associated Press#The Brookings Institution#Chinese#Mexican#Narcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Country
China
Related
PharmaceuticalsInside Nova

DEA: Pills laced with fentanyl tied to increase in overdose deaths in D.C. area

The DEA's Washington division is alerting area residents to an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Manufactured by Mexican drug trafficking organizations, and marketed as a medication such as oxycodone on the illicit drug market, these pills can be deadly. Just one pill often contains enough fentanyl to kill someone, the DEA said in a news release.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Physician convicted of illegally prescribing opioids says the DEA has turned doctoring into ‘another aspect of the war on drugs’

As the nation grapples with a record number of overdose deaths, it might not seem like the ideal time for a physician convicted of illegally prescribing opioids to push for liberalized drug laws. Dr. Jay Joshi is taking his shot anyway. Joshi, 37, who lives in Chicago’s western suburbs but practices in northern Indiana (and is not to be confused with a pain doctor of the same name who works ...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Unvaccinated say vaccines more dangerous than COVID-19: poll

Unvaccinated individuals believe the coronavirus vaccine is more dangerous than the virus, according to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov. The poll found 37 percent of unvaccinated individuals believe the vaccines pose greater health risks than the virus while 29 percent acknowledge the coronavirus is a greater health risk than the vaccines, which studies have shown are effective in reducing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthWebMD

Most Unvaccinated Americans Want to Stay That Way: Poll

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Eight in 10 American adults who haven't received a COVID-19 shot say they are unlikely to get one, a new survey shows. The results mean "that there will be more preventable cases, more preventable hospitalizations and more preventable deaths," Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, told the Associated Press.
Baltimore, MDVoice of America

US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record 93,000 Last Year

More than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. last year, a record experts say was partly triggered by the isolation that many experienced during coronavirus-related lockdowns. The government reported Wednesday that the 2020 total easily surpassed the previous record of about 72,000 deaths in 2019. “This is...
Iowa Stateiowacapitaldispatch.com

Iowa sees 20% increase in drug overdoses in 2020

Iowa saw a nearly 20% increase in drug overdose deaths in the past year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Vital Statistic System reported 419 cases of drug overdoses in the state in 2020, compared to 350 reported in 2019. In the United States overall, there was a 29.6% increase.
Crawford County, OHGalion Inquirer

Report: Drug overdose deaths increased in Crawford County in 2020

BUCYRUS — The number of drug overdose deaths in Crawford County increased in 2020 over 2019. According to the annual report released last week by the county’s Overdose Fatality Review team (OFR), 16 unintentional drug overdose deaths were reported in 2020, up from 11 in 2019. “Substance use disorder affects...
Illinois State977wmoi.com

Drug Overdose Deaths Saw Dramatic Increase During Pandemic

Drug overdose deaths were up dramatically last year, and most of that is attributable to the pandemic. The state of Illinois saw more than a 27% increase in deaths. A member of the OSF HealthCare staff says that while the numbers may be shocking, for some they weren’t surprising. With...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Three in ten Americans increased supplement use since onset of pandemic

WASHINGTON (July 21, 2021) - Twenty-nine percent of Americans are taking more supplements today than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the percentage of U.S. supplement-takers to 76%, according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Samueli Foundation. Nearly two-thirds of those who increased supplement use (65%) cited a desire to enhance their overall immunity (57%) or protection from COVID-19 (36%) as reasons for the increase. Other common reasons for increasing supplement use were to take their health into their own hands (42%), improve their sleep (41%), and improve their mental health (34%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy