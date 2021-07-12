Cancel
California State

How many California kids actually go to college? The state lags in tallying data but a fix may be coming

By Mikhail Zinshteyn
lookout.co
 15 days ago

Pop quiz: How many California high school students went to college this year or last?. Answer: We don’t really know. The most recent public information is three years old. In fact, California trails much of the nation in showing how many of its students move from earlier grades to high school and then to college. It’s just one of nine states without a data system that links at least some of its education and workforce agencies, according to a 2019 review by a policy group. While each California agency, such as the K-12 and higher education systems, has a lot of information about its students, the public knows little about how those students transition from one system to another.

lookout.co

Comments / 0

