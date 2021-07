This year, as we get deeper into the prolonged drought, as streams and ponds dry up, and as the moisture content of vegetation becomes lower, the deer have become more desperate to consume our well-watered garden plants. It happens even in wetter years but recent reports from gardeners indicate that this year’s annual deer blitz is even more devastating than usual. If you live in deer country and haven’t already taken steps to protect the plants you cherish, don’t delay.