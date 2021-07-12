Eaton Town Column: Fourth of July picnic was great on July 5

Independence Day celebrations came late this year. The parade was canceled and fireworks were moved to Friday, July 10, owing to inclement weather. We arrived early at the school, and enjoyed the band. Vendors were selling hotdogs, hamburgers, drinks and popcorn. The viewing area soon started to fill up with excited families, many from nearby towns, and we waited for dusk to arrive, watching young children blowing bubbles. The fireworks began at about 9:30 p.m. and, as usual, they were amazing. Thanks to Tamworth Fire and Rescue and Tamworth Police Department for their helpful and reassuring presence. On our return home, the road was lined with cars, their occupants enjoying the fireworks from a distance.