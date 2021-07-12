Eaton Town Column: Fourth of July picnic was great on July 5
What a difference a day makes, that’s for sure. Indeed, Monday, July 5, was the only really nice day of the weekend and that is the day we had for our July 4th picnic. Nine dedicated and loyal tent “put-er-uppers” showed on Saturday in the pouring rain: Chris Kennedy, Tom Head, Dick Eldridge, Ed Reilly, Stan Dudrick, Phil Lavori, Tom Irving, Dave Bailey and John Hartman. We all decided, "NO, NO, NO." On Sunday, when it actually only rained on us from 5 p.m.-6 p.m., we added Frank Holmes, John Hedden, Jacob MacGregor and a bit later, Michael Callis and Peter Klose.www.conwaydailysun.com
Comments / 0