Why Duncan Keith Is the Best Defenseman in Blackhawks History

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Duncan Keith is the best Hawks defenseman ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another franchise icon is on the move. On Monday, the Blackhawks traded three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, granting the 37-year-old defenseman's wish to finish his NHL career in a market that's closer to his son in Western Canada. He has two years left on his 12-year contract that carries a $5.538 million cap hit.

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
Duncan Keith
#Blackhawks#Nhl Draft#Hawks#Nbc Sports Chicago#Edmonton#Nhl Draft#Norris Trophy#Mvp#Detroit Red Wings
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLtheScore

Fleury dealt to Blackhawks, reportedly doesn't want to move family

Marc-Andre Fleury may not suit up for his new team. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, the clubs announced Tuesday. However, Fleury was "totally shocked" by the deal, a source told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. A second source...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Zadorov, Suter, Hjalmarsson & More

The hectic start to the National Hockey League’s compressed offseason continued on Monday. The deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents ahead of Wednesday’s start of free agency came and went, and there were some surprises out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ camp. Additionally, a true warrior from the Stanley Cup era hung up his skates for good.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
Posted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 Montreal Canadiens free agents to consider

The Chicago Blackhawks have a sweet rich history of being an Original Six organization in the National Hockey League. Another team that shares that distinction is the Montreal Canadiens. They were one of the biggest surprise teams this season. They were expected to make the playoffs in the North Division because of the division’s lack of depth.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Ken Holland strikes, Kucherov calls Larionov, and a quiz

We have to take a moment to talk about what our old friend did Monday. Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland, who now works as the GM for Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers, whatever), woke up Monday and decided to be risky. Maybe he made that decision earlier this month (perhaps years ago), but either way Holland decided to acquire 37-year-old (turns 38 this week) Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

Podcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith Trade Effect on The Expansion Draft

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade, and the ramifications are going to have an impact on this team for a while. With the Duncan Keith trade finally happening and the Edmonton Oilers giving up...
NHLchatsports.com

SCH Podcast: Musings on Madison, Episode 58 - Farewell, Duncan Keith

Welcome to Episode 58 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the recent trade by the Blackhawks that sent team future Hall-of-Famer Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers. The crew talks about Keith’s legacy, memories, some trade rumors and gives a food take.
NHLbardown.com

Ken Holland gave an all-time answer when asked about the return in the Duncan Keith trade

The Edmonton Oilers pulled off quite the trade on Monday and Ken Holland has already faced a lotttt of questions about it. The veteran GM shipped Caleb Jones and a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future Hall of Famer Duncan Keith and his hefty $5.538 million cap hit. Once upon a time, $5.538 million seemed like a bargain for the three-time Stanley Cup champ but at age 38, and two years remaining on his deal, some aren’t convinced this was a great trade for the Oil.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thoughts on the Duncan Keith trade?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the trade that sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. I think this trade is horrendous for the Edmonton Oilers on so many levels. For one, Duncan Keith is...
NHLwalls102.com

Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick. The Blackhawks also sent forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers, who were looking for some help on defense after they were swept by Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. The 2022 draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year’s Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.
NHLblackhawkup.com

Why the Blackhawks shouldn’t trade for Seth Jones

The Chicago Blackhawks have salary cap space to use for the first time in a while and have been linked with spending a chunk of that on a defenseman. Now we don’t have a crazy amount of cap space but with the recent trade of Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, we have even more space and a spot open on the defence that needs to be filled.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Fallout From the Keith Trade From The Blackhawks Side of Things

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on trading Keith: “Duncan came to us with a request to be traded to a team closer to his son, and we were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan’s family and the future of the Blackhawks. We appreciate all he has contributed to our team…”
NHLoilersnation.com

Oilersnation Radio Episode 148 – Duncan Keith and the Summer of Rage

It’s been a busy week here in Oil Country and we’re back with a brand new episode of Oilersnation Radio to make sense of everything that’s happened here in Edmonton and around the NHL over the last seven days. On this week’s show, we looked at the Duncan Keith trade, discussed some of the rumours surrounding the team right now, previewed the expansion draft, and a whole lot more.

