Italy Win the Euros and Argentina Win the Copa América

By Musa Okwonga
The Ringer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the final Stadio of the season, so Musa and Ryan are joined by Ian Wright to discuss Italy’s win over England in the Euro 2020 Final (02:47). There’s a lot of love for Roberto Mancini and his Italy side as well as Gareth Southgate and the England squad, who have done a remarkable job on and off the pitch this summer. They then look back at Saturday’s Copa América final, Argentina winning the competition for the first time since 1995, and Lionel Messi finally getting that coveted senior international trophy (40:06). Thanks to everyone who listened to Stadio and Wrighty’s House this season. We’ll be back in August.

