First Warning Forecast: Another hot day Tuesday, with Heat Index values 100+
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with muggy low temperatures in the upper 70s. Get ready for another hot one Tuesday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with heat index values of 100-105. Conditions will be mostly dry with sunshine as high pressure hangs out over the area. We'll continue to keep a slight chance for a stray shower, but most locations will not see a drop of rain.www.wtkr.com
