Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Another hot day Tuesday, with Heat Index values 100+

By Maddie Kirker
WTKR
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with muggy low temperatures in the upper 70s. Get ready for another hot one Tuesday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with heat index values of 100-105. Conditions will be mostly dry with sunshine as high pressure hangs out over the area. We'll continue to keep a slight chance for a stray shower, but most locations will not see a drop of rain.

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Another hot and humid day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect to see more sunshine during the day Wednesday with highs climbing to the lower 90s. Daytime hours are looking dry with a few showers and storms moving in late Wednesday night...
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: taxing heat wave

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Please drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and check on neighbors as a sweltering high pressure cell broils the Cape Fear Region over the next three days. Wednesday: 50% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s to near...
Environmentwxxv25.com

07/27 – Brantly’s “The Heat Is On” Tuesday Evening Forecast

Humid air, warm temperatures, and light winds will keep the current heat advisory posted through today. The main hope for cooling will be from any thunderstorm development, which will be embedded in a deep easterly wind flow. The daily afternoon sea breeze should provide a little relief for at least the coast. These conditions should play out each day much the same way with a slow increase in rain chances each day.
Huntsville, ALWAFF

First Alert for potentially dangerous heat index values

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A quiet night ahead. We will dry out for Wednesday through Friday but the high heat and humidity will be the big story. We have put out the First Alert for potentially dangerous heat indices ranging from 104° to 107° Thursday and Friday. Please practice heat safety by staying hydrated and find some air conditioning to cool down.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and thunderstorms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. More summer heat and storms… Temperatures will return to near 90 this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy downpours.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Another hot and humid day ahead with pop up storms possible

Wednesday will feature more heat and humidity with highs in the upper 90s. A few pop-up storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry. Gusty winds will be possible with any storm. An Ozone Action Day is in effect for the DFW area again today, so if you plan to be outdoors, take it easy. Especially those with respiratory problems.
EnvironmentKWQC

First Alert Day For Heat & Humidity

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Quad Cities gym reacts to Simone Biles team finals withdrawal. Updated: 20 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are...
Yuma, AZkyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Hot then wet?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Warmer and drier weather will temporarily return through Wednesday with fairly minimal storm chances mainly confined to higher terrain areas of Arizona. However, later in the week another wave of low pressure is expected to affect the region bringing a return to more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity as early as Thursday. The more active monsoon activity should persist into the weekend before a gradual decrease in shower and storm chances by early next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy