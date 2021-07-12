Cancel
StageZero Life Sciences Announces New Ticker Symbol for OTC Markets

dallassun.com
 15 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021/ StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that effective July 8, 2021 the Company has a new ticker symbol on the OTC Markets in the US. The Company's securities can now be found under the symbol 'SZLSF'.

