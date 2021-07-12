Cancel
Overuse injuries that nag runners may stem from leaning too far forward

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ubiquitous overuse injuries that nag runners may stem from an unlikely culprit: how far you lean forward. Trunk flexion, the angle at which a runner bends forward from the hip, can range wildly--runners have self-reported angles of approximately -2 degrees to upward of 25. A new study from the University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) found that greater trunk flexion has significant impact on stride length, joint movements, and ground reaction forces. How you lean may be one of the contributors to your knee pain, medial tibial stress syndrome, or back pain.

