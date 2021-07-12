Overuse injuries that nag runners may stem from leaning too far forward

Accumulating evidence indicates that non-neuronal cells play critical roles in healthy and aberrant brain function. As examples, microglia, astrocytes, and epithelial cells have been implicated in the etiology of psychiatric illness and considered as potential targets for therapeutics [1, 2]. Assimilation of this knowledge has been slow, especially in light of rapid advances in the development of tools that enable precision regulation of neuronal function, but this may reflect the burden of historic (and increasingly archaic) formulations of brain function. Classic conceptualizations of roles for glial cells, in particular, are derived from the knowledge that “glia” comes from the Greek word for “glue”; indeed, it is often assumed that they play passive roles, serving primarily to provide structure for the brain.