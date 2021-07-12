Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baltimore; Cecil; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harford County in northern Maryland Northeastern Cecil County in northeastern Maryland East central Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rising Sun to Pleasant Hills, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Calvert, Bel Air South, Perry Hall, Riverside, Kingsville, North East, Pleasant Hills, Perryman, Charlestown, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Bay View and Lombard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH