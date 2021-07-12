Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baltimore; Cecil; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harford County in northern Maryland Northeastern Cecil County in northeastern Maryland East central Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rising Sun to Pleasant Hills, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Calvert, Bel Air South, Perry Hall, Riverside, Kingsville, North East, Pleasant Hills, Perryman, Charlestown, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Bay View and Lombard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryman, MD
City
Perry Hall, MD
City
Charlestown, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
North East, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
County
Harford County, MD
City
Elkton, MD
City
Kingsville, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#19 23 00#Rising Sun#Aberdeen Proving Ground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy