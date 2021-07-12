Cancel
Stephen A Smith Apologizes for His ‘Insensitive and Regrettable’ Comments About Shohei Ohtani

By Aarohi Sheth
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology on Twitter for his comments on Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese-born baseball player who will be the first two-way starter in MLB All-Star Game history, saying how one of the most marketable players in baseball not speaking English is “bad for baseball.”. “I understand...

