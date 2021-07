The long-standing nameplate could be undergoing some fundamental changes in the future. The electric car was once a flight of fancy, a far-off future idea that was too fatally flawed to be a practical proposition. These days, they're everywhere, and fast becoming a part of daily life for people around the world. General Motors hasn't shied away from the technology and has already delivered several electric models, albeit with mixed success in the marketplace. The transition is moving fast and shaking things up, however, with the Chevrolet Camaro possibly being replaced by an electric performance sedan, reports Automotive News.