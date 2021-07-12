Autocar confidential: Hydrogen's range benefit, Ferrari doesn't copy and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear how hydrogen has range and could soon have a network, and why Ferrari is so original and much more. Hydrogen fuel cells powering goods vehicles is an inevitability, and there’s no chicken-and-egg issue between the trucks and their supporting infrastructure, according to Volvo Group tech chief Lars Stenqvist. He said: “One of the benefits of hydrogen is range, so the challenge of building up a network isn’t that scary. By 2025, there will be 300 to 500 stations, and by 2030 there will be 1000, which will be sufficient to kick it off.”