Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN BERGEN, NORTHWESTERN ESSEX, PASSAIC, SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 722 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paterson, Wayne, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Caldwell, Sloatsburg, Hawthorne, Pearl River, Bloomingdale, Fairfield, Greenwood Lake, Upper Greenwood Lake and Fair Lawn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR