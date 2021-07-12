Swansea Mayor indicted on embezzlement and misconduct in office charges
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that a Lexington County Grand Jury has indicted Swansea Mayor Jerald E. Sanders on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office. The Attorney General has sent copies of the indictments to Gov. McMaster, since the governor has the authority to suspend from office any elected official indicted by a grand jury on charges of embezzling public funds.www.westmetronews.net
