West Columbia, SC

City of West Columbia Invites Public for Free Guided Tour of Riverwalk, Thursday

westmetronews.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the City of West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles, City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin, and Palmetto Outdoor’s Mike Mayo on Thursday (July 15) for a guided tour and hike beginning at the Cayce trailhead and ending at Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia. Shuttles depart at 4:30 PM and 5:00 PM from Savage Craft Ale Works to the trailhead in Cayce. Along the walk, Mike Mayo, owner of Palmetto Outdoor, will provide a history tour. This event is free to the public.

www.westmetronews.net

