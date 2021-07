Willie Green has spent the last few weeks winning over the New Orleans Pelicans in coaching interviews while chasing another NBA Finals championship ring with the Phoenix Suns. Multiple sources are reporting Green is the overwhelming favorite to be hired as the next head coach in New Orleans. The last order of business between Green and the Pelicans is finalizing the contract details. Considering the coaching situations and the pressure of coaching Zion Williamson, Green is worth an above-average salary to the New Orleans Pelicans even as a first-time head coach.