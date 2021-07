There are far fewer 50- to 61-year-olds who still carry student loan debt compared to younger age groups, but those that do have high average balances. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Education's Q4 2020 data, borrowers in this age group have an average balance of $42,290.32, which is nearly as much as the highest average debt load of $42,373.23 carried by the age bracket below them (35- to 49-year-olds).